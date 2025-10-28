Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Injury Scare

Suryakumar Yadav shares positive news on Shreyas Iyer’s recovery after his on-field injury in Sydney

Outlook Sports Desk
IND Vs AUS Shreyas Iyer In Sydney Hospital ICU After Internal Bleeding From Rib Cage Injury Report
Shreyas Iyer takes a catch to dismiss Alex Carey during the third ODI between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer suffered a serious spleen laceration during the third ODI against Australia at the SCG on October 25 after a hard fall while taking a catch

  • He was rushed to the hospital with internal bleeding and admitted to the ICU for intensive care

  • The BCCI confirmed Iyer is now out of the ICU, stable, and recovering under medical supervision with no further complications

Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I captain, provided an encouraging update on team-mate Shreyas Iyer's condition. Iyer suffered a severe impact injury while completing a stunning catch during the third India vs Australia ODI match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25.

Initial reports claimed that Iyer fainted in the dressing room, and his vital parameters were alarmingly low. He was rushed to the hospital soon after, with scans revealing he sustained a "laceration injury to the spleen" which led to significant internal bleeding, requiring immediate hospitalisation and intensive care.

According to the latest official updates from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the 30-year-old is no longer in the ICU, is still under treatment, and is medically stable with no further complications reported.

"The first day I got to know he was injured, I called him. Then I found out he didn't have his phone with him, so I called the physio, Kamlesh Jain," Suryakumar said while addressing the media ahead of the first T20I.

The incident happened in the 35th over of the Australian innings. Alex Carey sliced the fourth delivery from Harshit Rana, and Iyer took a brilliant catch while running backwards from backward point, but ended up landing awkwardly on his left side.

"I have been talking to him over the last two days. He has been replying. It's looking good... the doctors are there already," Suryakumar added. "They will keep him under observation for a few days. However, he has been replying and talking to everyone, which is good."

India chased down a 237-run target for a nine-wicket win with Rohit Sharma (121 not out) and Virat Kohli (74 not out) stitching an unbroken 168-run stand. India lost the three-match ODI series 1-2.

The two teams resume their rivalry with the first T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Wednesday (October 29).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

