India Vs Australia 1st T20I: Who Starts As Favourites In Canberra Clash?

India vs Australia 1st T20I: India begin their five-match T20I series against Australia in Canberra on October 29. Know which side begin as the favourites in this white-ball clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND vs AUS 1st t20I india tour of Australia 2025 who starts as favourites
India's Axar Patel reacts after dropping a catch during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India start T20I series against Australia today at Manuka Oval

  • India historically dominate T20I series in Australia

  • Suryakumar Yadav leads a strong Indian squad with recent T20 success

  • Australia's Mitchell Marsh adapts a power-hitting strategy, with key players missing

India and Australia resume their T20I rivalry with a five-match series, starting today at Manuka Oval, Canberra. The match starts at 1:45 PM IST (7:15 PM local).

And India are considered the favourites heading into the 1st T20I against Australia, based on recent form, head-to-head dominance, and squad depth.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led 'Men in Blue' have lost only once in 12 matches, against England by 26 runs, in 2025. The reigning ICC T20 World Cup champions have also recently won the Asia Cup without losing a single match.

India's current T20I squad arguably ranks among the strongest in world cricket, featuring a lineup packed with proven match-winners like Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, etc.

Australia, meanwhile, have rebuilt impressively since their 2024 World Cup exit – missing out on a semi-final spot after finishing third behind India and Afghanistan in their Super 8 group.

Under Mitchell Marsh, Australia have embraced a power-hitting approach and suffered just one defeat in 11 T20Is this year. However, they won't be at full strength throughout the series, with key players like Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood only available for part of the campaign.

Also, unlike in other formats, Australia are second best to their Indian counterparts when it comes to T20I bilateral series at home. They last won a series in 2008, a solitary one-off match, and since then they have lost two and drawn two series.

The last time the two teams met in Canberra, back in 2020, India defeated Australia by 11 after posting 161/7.

India and Australia have faced each other 32 times in T20 matches. India hold a significant head-to-head advantage, winning 20 matches, while Australia have won 11 times. One match ended in no result.

Published At:
