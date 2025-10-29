IND vs AUS 1st T20I Matchday Preview: India Eye Redemption In Canberra

India's tour of Australia 2025: The first IND vs AUS T20I marks the beginning of India's preparation going into the World Cup early next year, with 15 games to get into the groove. Focus will be on skipper Suryakumar Yadav's batting form.

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ind vs aus 1st t20i preview indias tour of Australia 2025-Canberra
File photo of India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav. | Photo: File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Visiting India lost the preceding three-match ODI series 1-2

  • With the T20 World Cup looming, this series gives teams early squad examination

  • Manuka Oval's bounce could challenge India's stroke-makers, especially Suryakumar and Abhishek

Suryakumar Yadav's individual batting form faces intense scrutiny as India prepare to face Australia in their opening T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Wednesday, October 29. The match will be live-streamed from 1:45 PM IST in India.

While the captain's prolonged poor patch remains a worry, the Indian T20 team has operated impressively, with new players adapting seamlessly. The captain now must contribute significant runs with the bat.

This series marks a crucial step in India's preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in February, promising a battle between two formidable cricketing nations.

Suryakumar's Captaincy Triumphs

As captain, Suryakumar commands an impressive record, securing 23 victories from 29 matches. This includes an all-win bilateral series run and an Asia Cup triumph, achieved against second-rung continental teams like Pakistan, who are a few light years behind India in terms of skill, quality and execution.

His leadership fosters a fearless cricket approach, encouraging batters to attack offensively from the first ball. Despite the team's successes, Surya's extended period of low scores has caused concern.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir has unequivocally supported Surya, stating that he doesn't need to worry about his string of low scores, and urged the captain to let his bat do the talking.

SKY's Recent Batting Figures

Suryakumar Yadav's batting performance has seen a dip. In 2023, he batted in 18 innings, scoring 733 runs at a strike rate of nearly 156, which included two centuries and five half-centuries. In 2024, he accumulated just under 450 runs at a strike rate of 151.

However, by 2025, the Indian skipper had managed only 100 runs from 10 innings, averaging 11 runs per game. A notable aspect remains his strike rate, which stands at over 105. This demonstrates his attacking intent despite his struggles for runs, indicating he has not abandoned his aggressive style.

Speaking at the pre-series press conference at Manuka Oval, the skipper stated, "I feel I have been working really hard. Not that I wasn't working hard before. I have had a good few sessions back home, good two-three sessions here, so I am in a good space."

"Runs, it will come eventually, but I'm working hard towards the team goal. It's more important what the team wants from you in different situations, and I take one game at a time, and if it starts, then I think it will be a good thing," he added.

Challenges On Australian Pitches

This Australia series marks a significant phase in India's T20I World Cup preparations. The team has 15 matches to find their rhythm before the tournament.

The Canberra pitch at Manuka Oval will offer good bounce, a characteristic that often suits Suryakumar Yadav's game, as he frequently plays behind the square to use the pace. However, the presence of Josh Hazlewood poses a considerable threat, with his Test match lengths around the off-stump corridor potentially creating difficulties.

For Abhishek Sharma, who was the toast of the nation in the Asia Cup, tackling the extra bounce on Australian pitches will present a fresh challenge, making the skipper's contribution even more vital.

Critics have often highlighted Surya's inconsistency against prominent teams in the past few years, and this series against Australia could address those long-standing queries.

IND Vs AUS 1st T20I: Key Match-ups

India's bowling attack features Jasprit Bumrah's precision and Varun Chakravarthy's guile, both crucial if India's batters can post a competitive score. The 12 overs from Varun, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel will prove important. Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh open the bowling against Travis Head and the dangerous Mitchell Marsh.

All eyes will also be on Mitchell Owen, Australia's new T20 star, who played for Punjab Kings last year and was terrific against India in a recent ODI in Adelaide. The prospect of facing 12 overs of slow bowling will definitely test his hitting skills.

This battle is on even keel as both countries have won eight of their last 10 T20I matches, each with one defeat. India recorded a tied game, while Australia experienced one washed-out match.

However, the result of this series will not have a major impact as the next 10 games against South Africa and New Zealand will be on familiar conditions, something similar to what India are likely to get in the T20 World Cup.

India Vs Australia T20I Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
