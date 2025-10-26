India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Suffers Rib Cage Injury, Out For Minimum Three Weeks

India's Shreyas Iyer, left, is injured after catching out Australia's Alex Carey during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

