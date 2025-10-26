India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Suffers Rib Cage Injury, Out For Minimum Three Weeks

Shreyas Iyer faces at least three-week layoff after rib injury in India vs Australia 3rd ODI, participation in South Africa ODI on November 30 uncertain

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Shreyas Iyer Rib Injury
India's Shreyas Iyer, left, is injured after catching out Australia's Alex Carey during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer injured his left rib cage while fielding in the third ODI against Australia and was taken for scans

  • Initial diagnosis: out for at least three weeks; further reports may extend recovery if it’s a hairline fracture

  • Uncertain if he will play in India’s first ODI against South Africa on November 30

India’s newly appointed ODI vice-captain, Shreyas Iyer, could be sidelined for at least three weeks after suffering a "jerk" to his left rib cage while taking a catch off Harshit Rana’s bowling during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

At this stage, it remains unclear whether Iyer will recover in time for India’s opening ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on November 30.

"Shreyas was taken to the hospital for scans during the match itself. As per initial diagnosis, there has been a jerk and he will have to be out of action for minimum three weeks. He will have to report to the Centre of Excellence on his return," a BCCI source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told PTI.

"Further reports are awaited before one can conclude if he will require more time for recovery. If it is a hairline fracture then it might take longer," the source added.

When asked about his availability for the South Africa series, the source added, "It is too early to say. If it is three weeks before RTP (Return To Play), then there is a chance that it could be touch and go before November 30."

The 30-year-old Iyer, who has focused solely on white-ball cricket after taking a six-month hiatus from red-ball formats due to back issues, is also currently not in consideration for T20s. He stands just 83 runs short of 3,000 ODI runs and had made 61 in the second ODI in Adelaide, experimenting with a new batting stance.

The injury occurred when a miscued slash from Alex Carey soared towards third man. Positioned at backward point, Iyer sprinted, managed to maintain his balance, and pulled off a remarkable catch before landing hard on his left rib cage.

In visible discomfort, he was immediately escorted off the field by team physiotherapist Kamlesh Jain and then taken to the hospital for precautionary scans.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to his left rib cage while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation and assessment of his injury," the BCCI confirmed in an official release.

Despite Iyer’s injury, India comfortably won the dead-rubber match by nine wickets, powered by an unbeaten 121 from Rohit Sharma and a 74 from Virat Kohli while chasing 237.

With PTI Inputs

Published At:
