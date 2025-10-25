India Vs Australia Toss Update, 3rd ODI: AUS To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Australia face India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the third and final ODI of the series.
Shubman Gill’s India are set to face Mitchell Marsh’s Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. The contest may be a dead rubber, but there’s still plenty at stake for both sides as they look to close out the series on a strong note.
Australia have already sealed the series with a thrilling two-wicket win in Adelaide, showcasing their depth and composure under pressure. The hosts will now aim for a clean sweep at home, while India will be desperate to avoid another setback and regain some momentum before heading into the next leg of their season.
For India, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who has endured a rare lean patch with back-to-back ducks in the series. Fans will be eager to see if the star batter can rediscover his rhythm in Sydney.
On the bowling front, a big question looms - will India bring in Kuldeep Yadav to add variety with his wrist spin, or stick with the two finger spinners who have shouldered the load so far?
IND Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
IND Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Toss Update
Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat first against India.
IND Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood