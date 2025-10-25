India Vs Australia Toss Update, 3rd ODI: AUS To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Get toss updates, ball-by-ball commentary, and playing XIs for the third and final ODI between India and Australia on Saturday, 25 October, at the Sydney Cricket Ground

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Australia Toss Update, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs Ball By Ball Commentary
India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Indian player celebrating a wicket. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia face India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the third and final ODI of the series.

  • Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first, looking to set a strong total.

  • Stay tuned for live updates and ball-by-ball action as both sides battle it out.

Shubman Gill’s India are set to face Mitchell Marsh’s Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. The contest may be a dead rubber, but there’s still plenty at stake for both sides as they look to close out the series on a strong note.

Australia have already sealed the series with a thrilling two-wicket win in Adelaide, showcasing their depth and composure under pressure. The hosts will now aim for a clean sweep at home, while India will be desperate to avoid another setback and regain some momentum before heading into the next leg of their season.

For India, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who has endured a rare lean patch with back-to-back ducks in the series. Fans will be eager to see if the star batter can rediscover his rhythm in Sydney.

On the bowling front, a big question looms - will India bring in Kuldeep Yadav to add variety with his wrist spin, or stick with the two finger spinners who have shouldered the load so far?

Related Content
Related Content

India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Score

IND Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

IND Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Toss Update

Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat first against India.

IND Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Travis Head Gets Going | Australia 31/0 (6)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 1 Updates: Will Ishan Kishan Shine Again?

  3. India Vs Australia Toss Update, 3rd ODI: AUS To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  4. India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

  5. IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: India Look To Avoid Historic Series Whitewash Against Australia; First Time In 41 Years

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  2. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  3. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  4. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  5. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

  2. Jammu And Kashmir Votes For Four Rajya Sabha Seats Amid First Poll Since Article 370 Abrogation

  3. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

  4. NDA Under The Leadership Of CM Nitish Kumar Will Break All Records: PM Modi

  5. Day In Pics: October 24, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

  2. Three Policemen Killed In Twin Blasts In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  3. White House Defends H-1B Visa Reforms As Tech firms, Universities Sue

  4. EU Leaders Pledge Financial Support To Ukraine, Decision On Mechanism Delayed To December

  5. Trump Halts All Trade Talks With Canada Over Controversial TV Ad

Latest Stories

  1. Karnataka Rains: Orange Alert for Coastal Regions; Heavy Rainfall Expected Through October 25

  2. Blackmail OTT Release: When And Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar's Crime Thriller

  3. Pitbull India Concert: Grammy Award-Winning Artist Returns To India With I’m Back World Tour—Dates, Tickets Details Here

  4. Delhi AQI and Weather Update: Air Quality Improves to 'Poor' Category; Sunny Weather Ahead

  5. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

  6. Tejashwi Slams 20 Years Of NDA Rule, Claims Nitish Won’t Be CM If They Return To Power

  7. Top Points From PM Modi's Bihar Rally

  8. Idli Kadai OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer Tamil Drama