Dance With Democracy: The Rise Of Sanjana Jatav

In an interview with a leading daily, Jatav said her father passed away soon after November 2023, possibly due to disappointment about the election. In another interview, she said she took her loss to mean that she needed to change tactics and launch a better campaign. Six months later, she did. “My speeches are based on local issues like water scarcity and unemployment which I will address through policy initiatives. Education and healthcare especially for children who have to travel far for basic services are on my agenda,” she said in an interview with BBC.