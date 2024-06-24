Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP

Thakor says as an MP she wants to continue her work for the education of girls and youth employment. In the past, she faced criticism for supporting controversial proposals at the local panchayat like restricting mobile phones for girls and banning inter-caste marriages as well as making parental consent mandatory for marriage registration. Thakor, however, said she supported gender equality. “Our concern is the welfare of youth, and we want them to focus their energy on education and jobs instead of getting trapped in early marriage,” she clarified. For now, Thakor is still absorbing the thrill of being the only candidate for Congress in Gujarat who has secured victory for her people and party.