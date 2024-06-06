BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory

Ahead of polling, the Kshatriya community in Gujarat was up in arms over Rajkot candidate Puroshottam Rupala’s remark about them. When Outlook spoke to people on the ground, several people from the community had expressed their anger with Rupala. They had said that his nomination was the only reason they would boycott BJP in the elections. However, in the end, the results have shown that the voters remained loyal to the party.