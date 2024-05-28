Reporter's Diary: What They Don’t Tell Us About Gujarat’s Metropolis

It was not very easy to ask the people what they felt back then. As a journalist, it is my job to find out these stories but while I nudged for some answers, I felt the anxiety and hopelessness within me. What could they tell me? That they saw the rioters come and attack their loved ones? That they had to stay put within the four walls until days of curfew was called off? That they did whatever they could to survive and keep their family safe? In fact, most of the people were in denial. Most of them told me about how things have not been “as bad” since 2002. Yes, they still don’t have clean water supply, they don’t have good public schools or hospitals nearby, and they may not always have electricity. “Par hum yahan khush hai, yahan hamare log hai (But we are happy here, we have a community).”