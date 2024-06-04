Bypolls Results 2024: BJP Holds Strong In Gujarat, UP; Cong Leads In 4 Out 6 Himachal Seats| FULL LIST

The Election Commission held bye elections to fill vacancies in 26 Assembly Constituencies across 13 states along with the seven phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The bye-election in these constituencies was needed due to the resignation, disqualification, or demise of the sitting legislators.
In Himachal Pradesh six rebel MLAs cross voted in Rajya Sabha elections which led to their disqualification from the Congress party.
In Gujarat, four Congress MLAs joined BJP and left the seats empty needing a bye election. Independent candidate from Porbandar also joined BJP in middle of his tenure.
The resignation of former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar led to the need of nominating another MLA for Karnal seat. Current CM Nayab Saini is representing BJP from the seat.
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren decided to run for Gandey Assembly seat after JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad resigned.
Winners List For Bypoll Results 2024 (State-Wise)
Bihar
Agiaon -
Haryana
Karnal -
Gujarat
Vijapur
Manavadar
Vaghodia
Porbandar - Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia (BJP)
Jharkhand
Gandey
Himachal Pradesh
Dharamshala
Lahaul & Spiti - Anuradha Rana (INC)
Sujanpur - Captain Ranjit Singh (INC)
Barasar
Gagret
Kutlehar
Telangana
Secunderabad Cantt
Tripura
Ramnagar
Uttar Pradesh
Dadraul
Lucknow East
Gainsari
Duddhi
Rajasthan
Bagidora
Karnataka
Shorapur - Raja Venugopal Naik (INC)
Tamil Nadu
Vilavancode
West Bengal
Baranagar
Bhagbangola