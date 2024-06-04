Elections

Bypolls Results 2024: BJP Holds Strong In Gujarat, UP; Cong Leads In 4 Out 6 Himachal Seats| FULL LIST

The Election Commission held bye elections to fill vacancies in 26 Assembly Constituencies across 13 states along with the seven phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The bye-election in these constituencies was needed due to the resignation, disqualification, or demise of the sitting legislators.

In Himachal Pradesh six rebel MLAs cross voted in Rajya Sabha elections which led to their disqualification from the Congress party.

In Gujarat, four Congress MLAs joined BJP and left the seats empty needing a bye election. Independent candidate from Porbandar also joined BJP in middle of his tenure.

The resignation of former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar led to the need of nominating another MLA for Karnal seat. Current CM Nayab Saini is representing BJP from the seat.

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren decided to run for Gandey Assembly seat after JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad resigned.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Results: Full Winners List

BY Outlook Web Desk

Winners List For Bypoll Results 2024 (State-Wise)

Bihar

Agiaon -

Haryana

Karnal -

Gujarat

Vijapur

Khambhat - Chiragkumar Arvindbhai Patel (BJP)

Manavadar

Vaghodia

Porbandar - Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia (BJP)

Jharkhand

Gandey

Himachal Pradesh

Dharamshala

Lahaul & Spiti - Anuradha Rana (INC)

Sujanpur - Captain Ranjit Singh (INC)

Barasar

Gagret

Kutlehar

Telangana

Secunderabad Cantt

Tripura

Ramnagar

Uttar Pradesh

Dadraul

Lucknow East

Gainsari

Duddhi

Rajasthan

Bagidora

Karnataka

Shorapur - Raja Venugopal Naik (INC)

Tamil Nadu

Vilavancode

West Bengal

Baranagar

Bhagbangola

