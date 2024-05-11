Why Are The Kshatriyas Up In Arms?

“We will not vote for the BJP anymore. This is about our dignity. We will take this fight forward to the rest of the country,” says Sangram Sinh, Deputy Sarpanch of Miyagam. At the heart of the storm is Rupala, BJP’s candidate from Rajkot constituency, whose remark at a gathering insulted the warrior community. On March 22, the 69-year-old Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy attended a Dalit community event where he said that the erstwhile ‘‘maharajas’’ collaborated with the British colonisers and other foreign invaders and maintained “roti-beti vyavhar” (breaking-bread and marriage) relations with them. Although he did not directly name the Kshatriya community, they took offence as most maharajas were Rajputs.