National

Lok Sabha 2024 | Why The Kshatriya Community in Gujarat Is Outraged At BJP

The Kshatriya community in Gujarat is outraged at BJP leader Puroshottam Rupala’s snide remark that erstwhile 'maharajas' broke bread with the British and married their daughters to them. While protest started in Rajkot, from where Rupala is BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate, it has spread to other parts of the state where the community has sizeable presence. In Miyagam, a village in Vadodara district, which falls under Bharuch Lok Sabha seat, the community has put up banners deriding Rupala and have threatened to boycott the BJP unless Rupala's candidature is cancelled. The Kshayriyas have been traditional supporters of the saffron outfit. Divya Tiwari with Sharmita Kar reports for Outlook.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: India To Take On Indonesia In Thomas Cup
  6. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Suspense On Over Congress Candidate In Amethi Seat, Raj Babbar Gets Ticket From Gurgaon
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India