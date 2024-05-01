National

Lok Sabha 2024 | Why The Kshatriya Community in Gujarat Is Outraged At BJP

The Kshatriya community in Gujarat is outraged at BJP leader Puroshottam Rupala’s snide remark that erstwhile 'maharajas' broke bread with the British and married their daughters to them. While protest started in Rajkot, from where Rupala is BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate, it has spread to other parts of the state where the community has sizeable presence. In Miyagam, a village in Vadodara district, which falls under Bharuch Lok Sabha seat, the community has put up banners deriding Rupala and have threatened to boycott the BJP unless Rupala's candidature is cancelled. The Kshayriyas have been traditional supporters of the saffron outfit. Divya Tiwari with Sharmita Kar reports for Outlook.