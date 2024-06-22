Red Revival: Sudama Prasad Becomes First CPI-ML MP In Three Decades

“Aam Janta apse sone ka mahal nahi chahti hai (The general public does not expect you to build golden palaces for them). They want you to be with them in their tough times. If their crops get damaged, if their huts get washed away in floods, then you should reach out to them and help them in whichever way you can. Even if you are unable to help, you should be seen trying to help,” he says. While he was an MP, Prasad was often seen visiting villages in his region and helping people. Perhaps this was the biggest shortcoming of Singh; he never visited his constituency, say political experts.