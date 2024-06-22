Winds Of Change In The Northeast

The Kukis decided not to field any candidate. Although the narrative of election boycott by the Kukis was in the air initially, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM)—the apex body of the Kukis—appealed to people to exercise voting rights. A former MP from Outer Manipur, Kim Gangte, told Outlook that in the conflict-laden state, both the Kuki and Meitei communities blamed the BJP to the core and that is why they have voted for the Congress in both the Inner and Outer constituencies of Manipur. “Both the Kukis and the Meiteis must have finally realised that it was the Centre and the State governments that caused the people all the misery, pain and death that they face till today. This is a signal given to the governments by the people out of their anger and pain,” she says.