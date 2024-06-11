In Assam, A Win For BJP On A Rocky Political Terrain

The BJP targeted specific communities to increase its vote bank. Apart from the Bengali Hindus and the Hindi-speaking population, who are the traditional supporters of the party, the BJP-led government launched a number of schemes for the tribal tea garden community. This community constitutes around 20 per cent of the total population. It has a substantive presence both in upper Assam and Barak Valley. Through its politics of ‘rainbow alliance’, the BJP co-opted the tribal communities into its fold. It also initiated a number of schemes for the SC population in the state. The indigenous Muslims of Assam, who constitute around four per cent of the total population, have also been assured special treatment. In Karimganj constituency, while campaigning for the party candidate, the chief minister promised that the Mahimals, a downtrodden Bengali Muslim community comprising 13 per cent of total population in the constituency, would be granted indigenous and SC status. Karimganj has nearly 60 per cent Muslim electorate. In this constituency, now de-reserved, the BJP won by a margin of only 18,360, the lowest victory margin in the state, definitely wooing a good chunk of Mahimal votes.