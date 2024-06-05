BJP Retains Assam Hold But Loses Grip On Northeast

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is addressing from his custom-made bus during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Kohima, India, in the northeastern state of Nagaland, on January 16, 2024. Photo: Getty Images

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is addressing from his custom-made bus during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Kohima, India, in the northeastern state of Nagaland, on January 16, 2024. Photo: Getty Images