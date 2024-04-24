Where Are The Missing Voters Of Nagaland?

Rebel activity in Nagaland, often driven by tribal rivalries and personal vendettas continued for decades after the formation of the state. President’s rule was imposed in 1975 and some rebels agreed to lay down arms in 1975, while a small group continued to rebel. The National Socialist Council of Nagaland, formed in 1980, split into two factions in 1988. The dominant faction negotiated a ceasefire in 1997. Despite the ceasefire, the violence continued.