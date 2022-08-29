India Should Neither Have Brought Ballots Nor Army Into Nagaland: Adinno Phizo

Angami Zapu Phizo is my father. He started fighting for the rights of the Naga people at a very young age. Today I am the president of Naga National Council, the organisation that he and his associates led from the front for the cause of the Nagas. It is not a legacy. It is that I have been carrying his vision and aspirations of the Naga people with or without my father.

When I was very young, my father was in Burma. Then I had very little connection with him. I used to wonder why he is not with our family. As I grew up, I understood what he was for the Naga people and what he had been fighting for. It naturally came out to me that I needed to help him in his quest for a separate identity, a separate Naga nation.

My father did not flee the nation. He was sent out to evade arrest so that he could go and tell the world out there about the struggles of the Nagas. After the plebiscite was conducted in 1951, the report of the result was given to Nehru. But Nehru, instead of accepting the verdict of the plebiscite, got angry. After that he started a policy of suppression and oppression of the Naga population and tried to arrest the NNC leaders.

After the result, an act of military aggression was launched upon the Nagas during the 1950s. When Indian Army tried to kidnap my father, we went into hiding in deep jungles in Nagaland. The villagers used to provide us food secretly. There are so many places with caves in Naga areas which look like a hole from up. We used to live in these holes. When the leaders of Naga movement would come and visit us, I used to host them in these caves with tea and snacks. I needed to be around my father to help him with his movement.

But someone had to get out to the world to speak for the Nagas that India followed a policy of extermination. My father was sent to foreign countries to garner support for the Nagas and to represent the rights of the Nagas to the international arena. He didn’t want to but he had to be sent. If that was not done, the Nagas would have been silently exterminated by the Indian security forces.

Phizo first went to East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) from Nagaland and then Pakistan arranged his passport for his foreign tours. He started living in London since the 1960s.

My father used to laugh about one incident that happened to him in in London. He didn’t have a valid passport. While the authorities asked him how could he land in London without a valid passport, he said that if the British could come to Nagaland without a passport, why could he not be in London without a passport. That was a wise answer.

Joining my father

After almost a decade, I had to join my father. The way he was sent out to the world, I was sent out to him but under a different situation.

In 1962, during the Chinese aggression, Nehru almost bid goodbye to the people of Northeast India. He announced in the All India Radio, “My heart goes to the people of Assam.” Nagaland was a district of Assam that that point.

The Assamese leaders during the turmoil, especially Bimala Prasad Chaliha — the then-Assam Chief Minister, felt being left behind by India. They felt hurt. To them India had lost them to the Chinese. Therefore, Chaliha particularly felt that somebody should be sent to London to tell Phizo about the situation of Assam. At that time, there was nothing called Northeast India. There was only one state called Assam under which Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and other states of Northeast used to come. They felt Phizo should know about the situation and find a way out to fight against the Chinese. That’s when I was asked by Chaliha to set out for London and meet my father. Since then, I was with my father till his death in 1990.

The Nagas did not take side with the Chinese even though they didn’t want to be ruled by India. Even during the Indo-Pak war, the Nagas didn’t take side of Pakistan and maintained its unbiased position. The whole time, the Nagas showed India goodwill. The Indo-Naga case is a clear case where nobody could argue against the stand of the Naga people as a free nation after the British were left.

When the British were about to leave and India was about to be granted Independence, the Nagas one day ahead declared Independence and it was informed to the British government in India and to Her Majesty in England through a telegram. That very day we got a receipt of acknowledgement of the telegram. Pakistan welcomed it.

To assure the India that remaining independent was not a decision of few Nagas, the plebiscite in 1951 was held. To authenticate the plebiscite, India also sent their representatives. But Nehru did not accept the resolve of 99.9 per cent people wanting a sovereign nation. Ignoring the Naga sovereign will, expressed through the plebiscite, they sent ballot boxes to Naga Hills in their first general election in 1952. The ballot boxes were taken back empty because Naga people maintained the ‘Naga national stand’ for a proper non-participation in India’s first general elections after Independence. India should neither have brought the ballots nor the Army.

In London, I was my father’s secretary and I used to take care of the house and also his official work.

On peace talks

The Naga National Council is not a mere political party. The whole of the Nagas are NNC whether they are in Nagaland or outside Nagaland.

NSCN (IM) stands for socialism and that does not fit into the Naga political imagination. NSCN (IM) does not take the Naga National Stand which is full Naga sovereignty and nothing less. How could a man from Manipur interfere in the matters of the Nagas? That is typical Indian politics.

On the peace talks and those Accords and Agreed Positions, the NNC’s stand is very clear. It is that we have not demanded anything from India. The other political groups are making demands which do not have the Naga National Stand.

Why would the Nagas who were never a part of India demand Independence from India? That is where the problem lays. The international community today is not very vocal about the Naga sovereignty issue because today the relationships between countries are shaped by trade. In that sense, India is a large country. But when we personally talk, they are supportive of us. India and Nagaland have no connection. India was under foreign occupation for many years, but the history of the Nagas is different. Nagas have never surrendered to any nation, so after the British left, India should not have come and occupied Nagaland.

(Adinno Phizo, 90, is the current President of Naga National Council (NNC), the first political organisation of the Nagas formed in 1940s. She is the daughter of Angami Zapu Phizo, popularly known as the ‘Father of the Nagas’ — a Naga Rebel who declared Nagaland’s Independence on 14 August, 1947, one day before India’s Independence.

Considered as the face of the Naga secessionist movement since the 1940s, Phizo, a descendent of the Angami tribe, waged a guerrilla war in the 1950s against the Indian armed forces for the separate Naga nation Nagalim. He later fled the state when the Nehru-led government tried to suppress the movement through armed forces. Phizo lived most of his life in exile while trying to garner support from the international community for a separate Naga nation till his death in London in 1990. His daughter Adinno Phizo, also a fierce leader of the Naga movement, accompanied her father for most of his life from the 1960s before she returned to India in 2013.

Adinno, in her golden years, today leads the Naga National Council, a comparatively smaller organisation than NSCM (IM), which was formed out of NNC and is currently in peace dialogues with the Government of India. NNC has distanced from the negotiations with Indian government and also from NSCN (IM) as it believes India has no right and is not in a position to negotiate sovereignty of Naga areas as Nagas were never part of the Indian Union in the first place.)