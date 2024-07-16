National

New Choices For LS Poll Candidates To Check EVM Tampering | Know About EC's Options

The decision to introduce new options for checking EVMs came after the Election Commission of India (ECI) received eight applications from aggrieved candidates. The Supreme Court earlier allowed the aggrieved candidates to seek verification of micro-controller chips embedded in five percent EVMs per assembly constituency.

Representational Image
Taking into cognisance several complaints of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering post Lok Sabha results, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has given the aggrieved candidates various choices to check the EVMs.

According to the apex poll body, going beyond a controlled environment check and verification process of burnt memory eliminates the possibility or apprehension of any bias or hidden functionality in the firmware.

About the tampered EVM complaints

It has been reported that the decision to introduce new options for checking EVMs came after the top poll body received eight applications from aggrieved candidates.

The poll candidates reportedly sought verification of tampering or modification in micro-controller chips embedded in the EVMs post declaration of the Lok Sabha election results on June 4.

SC found 'Tampering allegation 'unfounded'

The Supreme Court earlier terming the suspicion of tampering of EVMs "unfounded" and therefore rejected the demand for reverting to the old paper ballot system.

However, despite turning down the request, the apex court had also opened a window for the aggrieved unsuccessful candidates. This provision allowed them to seek verification of micro-controller chips embedded in five percent EVMs per assembly constituency.

About EC's new options to check EVMs

  • The standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by EC suggested that the a vast number of random tests are available for the aggrieved candidates who came number two and three.

  • The options of checking EVMs also include picking machines from any polling station in an assembly segment and opting for a mock poll and mock VVPAT slip count.

  • The eligible candidates are allowed to give choices of polling stations or serial numbers of machines from within the assembly segment or constituency, subject to a maximum of five per cent EVMs used in that segment or seat to undergo check and verification process.

  • The candidates also have a choice to mix and match EVM units from any polling station in the assembly constituency has also been offered.

How will the EVMs diagnose discrepancy?

  • According to EC, all the chosed EVM units will perform self-diagnosis including checking of several electrical parameters, fidelity of the burnt memory.

  • The EVMs will perform selh-disgnosis by mutual authentication of each other as successful mutual authentication takes place only between genuine EVM units and the result of the self-diagnosis of connected units is displayed on control unit.

  • The self-diagnosed units will then go for the next round of verification.

  • The counting of VVPAT slips will be done as per the procedure on counting of VVPAT slips prescribed by the Commission.

Advertisement

