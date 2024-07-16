New Choices For LS Poll Candidates To Check EVM Tampering | Know About EC's Options

The standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by EC suggested that the a vast number of random tests are available for the aggrieved candidates who came number two and three.

The options of checking EVMs also include picking machines from any polling station in an assembly segment and opting for a mock poll and mock VVPAT slip count.

The eligible candidates are allowed to give choices of polling stations or serial numbers of machines from within the assembly segment or constituency, subject to a maximum of five per cent EVMs used in that segment or seat to undergo check and verification process.