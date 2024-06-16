National

Musk vs BJP Over EVMs: On Tesla Chief's Hacking Concern, Former MoS Offers A 'Tutorial'

After Elon Musk cited concerns about EVMs' potential vulnerabilities to hacking, saying that we should "eliminate" the voting system, former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar offered him a "tutorial" on the voting system.

X
L: Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk | R: Former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Photo: X
info_icon

On his advice against using electronic voting machines (EVMs), Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk got a counter from former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday. Musk cited concerns about EVMs' potential vulnerabilities to hacking, saying that we should "eliminate" the voting system.

Musk's remark was a response to an X post by, Robert F Kennedy Jr, nephew of former US President John F Kennedy and an independent hopeful for the 2024 US Elections.

Robert F Kennedy Jr wrote" "Puerto Rico's primary elections just experienced hundreds of voting irregularities related to electronic voting machines, according to the Associated Press. Luckily, there was a paper trail so the problem was identified and vote tallies corrected. What happens in jurisdictions where there is no paper trail?"

Reposting this, Musk wrote: "We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high."

Concerns over EVMs have not just been raised in the United States, but also in India where Opposition parties have alleged EVM tampering several times.

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar countered Musk's statement terming it as a "huge sweeping generalisation" which holds no truth.

"This is a huge sweeping generalisation statement that implies no one can build secure digital hardware. Wrong," the former Minister of State for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said.

"No connectivity, no bluetooth, wifi, Internet; there is no way in. Factory-programmed controllers that cannot be reprogrammed. Electronic voting machines can be architected and built right as India has done. We would be happy to run a tutorial, Elon," Chandrasekhar said further in his post.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: Fire Breaks Out In Himachal's Solan Forests; Blaze Erupts In Delhi's Mundka Factory
  2. Heatwave Rages On In North India, 'Orange' Alert In Delhi; Heavy Rains Forecast In Bengaluru | Weather News
  3. Bihar: Several Feared Drowned As Boat Capsizes In Ganga Near Uma Nath Ghat Of Gosaimath
  4. Musk vs BJP Over EVMs: On Tesla Chief's Hacking Concern, Former MoS Offers A 'Tutorial'
  5. More Interest Now In Pocket Version Of Constitution, Courtesy Rahul Gandhi
Entertainment News
  1. Father’s Day: 5 Silver Screen Dads Who Never Fail To Tug At Our Hearts
  2. Escapism, Enchantment, And Exploration: Why We, As Audiences, Crave Fantasy Dramas Like ‘House Of The Dragon’
  3. Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing
  4. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
  5. Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Mulling Revisiting Certain Parts
Sports News
  1. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. ESP vs CRO, UEFA Euro 2024: Yamal Makes History As Spain Begin Campaign With 3-0 Victory - In Pics
  3. Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 38: When, Where To Watch
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Face South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
  5. Virat Kohli Form At T20 World Cup: 'He Is Batting Really Well' Says Coach Vikram Rathour
World News
  1. Israel Enforces 'Tactical Pause' In Gaza For Aid Delivery; 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Explosion In Rafah | Latest Updates
  2. US: 9 Including 2 Children Injured After Man Opens Fire At Michigan Water Park; Suspect Contained
  3. Japan Witnesses Surge In Cases Of Disease Caused By Rare 'Flesh-Eating Bacteria' That Can Kill Under 48 Hours
  4. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Describes Putin's Ceasefire Offer For Ukraine As 'Propaganda'
  5. World Leaders Meet In Switzerland To Discuss Ukraine Peace Roadmap, Russia Absent
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow