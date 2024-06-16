Musk vs BJP Over EVMs: On Tesla Chief's Hacking Concern, Former MoS Offers A 'Tutorial'

On his advice against using electronic voting machines (EVMs), Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk got a counter from former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday. Musk cited concerns about EVMs' potential vulnerabilities to hacking, saying that we should "eliminate" the voting system.
Musk's remark was a response to an X post by, Robert F Kennedy Jr, nephew of former US President John F Kennedy and an independent hopeful for the 2024 US Elections.
Robert F Kennedy Jr wrote" "Puerto Rico's primary elections just experienced hundreds of voting irregularities related to electronic voting machines, according to the Associated Press. Luckily, there was a paper trail so the problem was identified and vote tallies corrected. What happens in jurisdictions where there is no paper trail?"
Reposting this, Musk wrote: "We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high."
Concerns over EVMs have not just been raised in the United States, but also in India where Opposition parties have alleged EVM tampering several times.
Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar countered Musk's statement terming it as a "huge sweeping generalisation" which holds no truth.
"This is a huge sweeping generalisation statement that implies no one can build secure digital hardware. Wrong," the former Minister of State for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said.
"No connectivity, no bluetooth, wifi, Internet; there is no way in. Factory-programmed controllers that cannot be reprogrammed. Electronic voting machines can be architected and built right as India has done. We would be happy to run a tutorial, Elon," Chandrasekhar said further in his post.