'Even If I Win 80 Seats...': Akhilesh Yadav's Fresh Dig On EVM At Election Commission

Targeting the Election Commission of India (ECI), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was enforced, ECI along with the government, showed leniency with many people.'Even if I win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, I still won’t have any faith in EVMs. During the poll campaign, I mentioned that we aim to win the election with EVMs to eventually remove EVMs,' Akhilesh said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav |
In a fresh dig over the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday he does not trust the EVMs, and even if his party wins all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, it will not restore his faith in them.
EVM Thrown Into Pond As Violence Breaks Out In West Bengal | - IANS Screengrab
Lok Sabha Election 2024: EVM Thrown Into Pond As Violence Breaks Out In West Bengal

BY Outlook Web Desk

What all did Akhilesh Yadav say over EVMs?

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Yadav said, “Mr. Speaker, I had no faith in EVMs in the past, I have none in the present, and I will have none in the future.”

“Even if I win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, I still won’t have any faith in EVMs. During the poll campaign, I mentioned that we aim to win the election with EVMs to eventually remove EVMs,” Akhilesh said.

"The issue of EVMs will exist as long as they are not removed from the election process and Samajwadi Party will keep highlighting it", he added.

Ravindra Waikar fielded by the Shiv Sena from Mumbai North West seat - Photo: PTI
EVM Row: Police Books Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Potnis Amid 'Fraud' Allegations Against Elected MP Waikar

BY Outlook Web Desk

Targeting the apex poll body, Akhilesh said that when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was enforced, ECI along with the government, showed leniency with many people.

“I don’t want to get into details, but questions have been raised about the ECI because of the government. If the poll body remains independent, not only will India's democracy be healthy, but it will also become more powerful across the globe,” he said.

“I remember the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi got down from the IAF’s aircraft on the road, and the chief minister was not sitting with him. That expressway and the ones currently under construction are being funded by the state’s budget. The Centre has not contributed any expressway to the state,” the Kannauj MP added.

“Those villages adopted by the Prime Minister still have dilapidated roads, no water facilities, and people don’t have access to LPG cylinders. The government couldn't change them and makes fake promises of smart cities,” he said.

