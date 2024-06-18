EVM Row: Police Books Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Potnis Amid 'Fraud' Allegations Against Elected MP Waikar

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Vilas Potnis and a police officer assigned to guard him have been booked for entering a counting center in Goregaon, Mumbai, on June 4 during the announcement of Lok Sabha results amidst the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena insisting that Ravindra Waikar should not be sworn in as a Lok Sabha member until the matter is resolved.