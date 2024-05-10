Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election: Voices Of Neglect From The Ground

Scars from the Past: On September 14, 2020, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped by four upper-caste men. She struggled for her life for about two weeks but later succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. Her death, and her hushed cremation by the police in the dead of the night, sent shockwaves across the nation. Her brothers allege that she was cremated without the consent of the family. Three of the four accused have been acquitted and are back in the village. CRPF jawans have been guarding the house since the incident. The family members say their presence has made them prisoners inside their own home Photo: Suresh K. Pandey

