Elections

Smriti Irani Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Taking PFI Support In Wayanad LS Seat

Irani is seeking a re-election from the Amethi seat where she defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

X%2F%40BJP4India%20%7C%20%40bharatjodo
L: BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani | R: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi Photo: X/@BJP4India | @bharatjodo
info_icon

Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani Thursday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken the support of the banned Popular Front of India to contest the Lok Sabha election from Kerala's Wayanad seat.

While addressing a Yadav Sammelan at her residence in Gauriganj, she said,"Rahul Gandhi took the support of the terrorist organisation PFI that made a list of Hindus to kill, to contest the elections in Wayanad."

Irani is seeking a re-election from the Amethi seat where she defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

She also raised the issue of the absence of flags in the rally of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Congress earlier this month in which Rahul Gandhi took part.

Advertisement

Irani claimed that Rahul Gandhi has also made an agreement with the IUML to waive the flag of either of the parties. "When they can sell the flag of its party for their own selfishness, so you can think about what they will do to you," she

Continuing her attack against Gandhi, the BJP leader said, "When a minister from Karnataka asked Rahul Gandhi why he was contesting elections from Wayanad, he replied that the people of Wayanad are more loyal.

"I want to ask, are the people of the area from where he was MP for 15 years not loyal? Are they traitors?" Irani asked.

Advertisement

The Modi government is being formed and there is a Yogi government in the state, she said.

"What will Rahul Gandhi be able to do now?" Irani, who had caused a major upset in the 2019 general election by defeating Gandhi in Amethi, asked.

Irani also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali incident. She said what was not done in Amethi in 50 years, the double engine government of the BJP has accomplished in five years.

Taking the name of Gandhi, she launched a scathing attack and said this family will always keep Amethi backward. He wanted to keep the people here poor, she alleged.

Gandhi did not want to build houses and toilets in the people's houses so that the people here kept roaming with folded hands behind the big leaders of Congress, while Sonia Gandhi's government was in the Centre, she said.

Irani said the Congress has only learned to insult people who bring them in power.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out At Monte Carlo Masters - As It Happened