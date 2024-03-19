Lok Sabha Elections: How Many Women Candidates Did Major Political Parties Field This Time?

In September 2023, the Indian Parliament passed the historic and long-awaited women’s reservation bill or Nari Shakti Vandan Abhiniyam, that paved the way for the reservation of one-third of legislative seats for women. While its implementation rests on two crucial exercises: census and delimitation – both have been overdue and are unlikely to take place before 2029 – a large number of major political parties, barring AIMIM, backed the idea of giving more representation to women. But when it comes to parties fielding candidates for Lok Sabha elections, the number of women candidates still remain marginal.
Women have been the major focus of political parties throughout the state assembly elections last year and general elections this year. Making promises like free public transport, jobs, cylinders and 200 units free electricity, political parties have been banking on welfare programmes aimed towards women, who are the ‘world’s poor’, according to the United Nations.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Out of 267 candidates that the BJP has so far announced in first and second lists, 42 candidates were women – 6.3 per cent.
Here are some prominent women candidates:
Bansuri Swaraj: The late Sushma Swaraj’s daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, will be contesting her first Lok Sabha election from New Delhi this time - the constituency is currently represented by Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. She is an advocate with the Supreme Court of India and has over 15 years of experience in the legal profession.
Shobha Karandlaje: Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje has been fielded from Bangalore North. She used to represent Udupi Chikmagalur constituency for 10 years. She is also the Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Karnataka. She was the lone woman BJP candidate who won from the southern states in 2019 elections.
Smriti Irani: The Minister of Women and Child Development has been fielded from Amethi once again, after making a strong comeback in 2019 elections against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress
Out of 82 candidates that the Congress has so far announced in first and second lists, six candidates are women – 12 per cent.
Here are some prominent women candidates:
Jyotsna Mahant: Jyotsna Mahant, 70, has been fielded from Korba Lok Sabha seat in Chhattisgarh. She won from this constituency in 2009 and 2019. She will be contesting against BJP leader Saroj Pandey. The contest will be keenly looked at especially after Congress’s drubbing in the region in assembly elections.
Geetha Shivarajkumar: Daughter of late S Bangarappa and wife of Kannada film star Shivarajkumar, Geetha has been fielded from Shivamogga seat in Karnataka. She will be contesting against sitting MP BY Raghavendra, who is the son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. The fight in this constituency will be between the children of two former Chief Ministers.
Ramya Haridas: She is the second Dalit women MP from the state of Kerala, and has been fielded from Alathur – a constituency she represented in 2019. She was the only female parliamentarian to be elected from the state of Kerala in the elections of 2019.
Trinamool Congress
Out of 42 candidates that TMC announced in its first list for West Bengal, 12 candidates are women – 3.5 per cent.
Here are some prominent women candidates:
Mahua Moitra: The TMC leader, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha last year in cash for a query case, has been backed by the party as the candidate for the Krishnanagar seat - a constituency she won from in 2019 as well.
Sujata Mondal Khan: She has been fielded from the Bishnupur seat against her ex-husband and sitting BJP MP Saumitra Khan. She had actively campaigned for him in 2019 (when they were married) after he was barred by the Calcutta High Court from entering his constituency for allegedly extorting money from job aspirants.
June Malia: The Bengali actress has been fielded from Medinipur constituency and is among three actors who have been included in the candidates’ list (in addition to ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan). She was elected to the constituency as an MLA in 2021.