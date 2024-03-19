Lok Sabha Elections: How Many Women Candidates Did Major Political Parties Field This Time?

In September 2023, the Indian Parliament passed the historic and long-awaited women’s reservation bill or Nari Shakti Vandan Abhiniyam, that paved the way for the reservation of one-third of legislative seats for women. While its implementation rests on two crucial exercises: census and delimitation – both have been overdue and are unlikely to take place before 2029 – a large number of major political parties, barring AIMIM, backed the idea of giving more representation to women. But when it comes to parties fielding candidates for Lok Sabha elections, the number of women candidates still remain marginal.