Shivraj Singh Chauhan

The Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency is also set to witness a political heavyweight contest as former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes the plunge into national politics. A five-time MP from Vidisha, Chouhan's decision to contest from his home turf of Budhni comes after he stepped aside as CM following the BJP's thumping victory in the recent state polls. Popularly known as 'Mama', Chouhan's political journey began with the RSS at age 13, and he actively participated in the anti-Emergency movement. His rise continued as he served in various organizational roles with the ABVP and BJYM before becoming an MLA in 1990. First elected to the Lok Sabha in 1991, Chouhan went on to win from Vidisha four more times. However, it was his stint as Madhya Pradesh CM from 2005 to 2018, and again briefly in 2020, that cemented his stature.