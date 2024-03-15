New Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu Join Office

Newly appointed election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu officially assumed their roles on Friday, following their appointment as election commissioners on Thursday.
This marks a significant moment as they are the first individuals appointed to the poll panel under the new law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).
CEC Rajiv Kumar extended warm welcome to to Kumar and Sandhu.
He emphasized that the time of their joining is very crucial as the Election Commission gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Advertisement
The vacancies in the Election Commission arose following the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14 and the sudden resignation of Arun Goel on March 8.
Both Gyanesh Kumar and Sandhu are 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, hail from the Kerala and Uttarakhand cadres, respectively.