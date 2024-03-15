National

New Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu Join Office

Both Gyanesh Kumar and Sandhu are 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, hail from the Kerala and Uttarakhand cadres, respectively.

Outlook Web Desk
March 15, 2024
March 15, 2024
       
CEC Rajiv Kumar welcomed the new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu
info_icon

Newly appointed election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu officially assumed their roles on Friday, following their appointment as election commissioners on Thursday.

This marks a significant moment as they are the first individuals appointed to the poll panel under the new law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).

CEC Rajiv Kumar extended warm welcome to to Kumar and Sandhu.

He emphasized that the time of their joining is very crucial as the Election Commission gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The vacancies in the Election Commission arose following the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14 and the sudden resignation of Arun Goel on March 8.

Both Gyanesh Kumar and Sandhu are 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, hail from the Kerala and Uttarakhand cadres, respectively.

Tags
