Full Election Commission bench on 3-day visit to poll-bound Assam from Feb 16

The full bench of the Election Commission is scheduled to visit Assam for three days from February 16 to review preparedness for the assembly polls.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are likely to be held in March-April.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar would meet leaders of political parties and officials on February 17.

Guwahati, Feb 12

The full bench of the Election Commission, led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, is scheduled to visit Assam for three days from February 16 to review preparedness for the upcoming assembly polls, officials said on Thursday.