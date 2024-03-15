Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Booked Under POCSO For 'Sexually Assaulting Minor': Reports

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa has reportedly been booked by the Bengaluru under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), for sexually assaulting a minor, a charge rubbished by the ex-CM.
The 81-year-old leader has been booked by the Bengaluru police based on a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old alleging sexual assault, a reports said.
The case has been registered under Section 8 (sexual assault) of POCSO and Section 354 A (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the report said.
According to the FIR, the incident took place on February 2 when the minor - a victim of sexual assault - and her mother went to former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa’s residence seeking help.
The mother has alleged that the BJP leader sexually assaulted the minor in a room, the report said.
What Yediyurappa Said On Allegations
Breaking silence on charges of sexual assault against him, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said on Friday that a few days ago a woman came to his house, adding that she was crying saying that there was some problem.
"I asked her what was the matter and I personally called the police commissioner about the matter and told him to help her. Later, the woman started talking against me," Yidyurappa said.
"I have brought this matter to the attention of the police commissioner. Yesterday police filed a complaint against me. Let's see what happens next, I can't say that there is a political motive behind this," he added.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara reacted to the reports and said: "Last night around 10pm, a lady registered a complaint against BS Yediyurappa. Police have registered the case. Until we know the truth, we can't reveal anything."
He said it is a "sensitive thing as it involves a former chief minister", adding that he does not think there is any political angle to it. "If the distressed woman needs protection, then it will be given," he said.