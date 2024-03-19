Why is women representation important ?

There are several reasons why women’s participation in political and public life is important. The United Nations has given six valid reasons for this. One is the justice argument: as women constitute half the population they have the right to be represented and have their voices heard. A woman’s experience is different from men’s and only a woman can highlight these problems for effective policy making and implementation. The interests of men and women are different and sometimes conflicting and therefore a woman’s view is essential. There is also the critical mass argument: that for women to achieve solidarity of purpose there has to be certain level of representation. The symbolic argument is when there are role models other women become confident and wish to do the same. Democracy means equal representation of women and men and there can be no true democracy unless both are included. This leads to openness and democratisation of institutions.