Globe On Edge: When Key Elections In 2024 Will Redefine Geopolitics

The year 2024 promises to be an important year for global democracy, with at least 64 countries holding national elections that will shape the futures of these nations. These elections cover nearly half the world's population, making 2024 perhaps the most consequential election year in history.

Some of the major polls include Taiwan's presidential race that impacted Beijing's stance on self-governance, as well as high-stakes elections in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Russia, Ukraine, Britain and the United States - though many countries lack full democratic freedoms.

In Bangladesh, opposition parties face suppression amid a crackdown on dissent. Russia's election, while virtually certain to extend Putin's reign, may hint at his waning domestic support amid the Ukraine war. Ukraine itself faces uncertainty around holding a presidential vote under martial law. Britain's economic woes suggest a potential change after 14 years of Conservative Party leadership.