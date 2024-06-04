Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Smriti Irani To Annamalai, Big Losers Of General Polls

Outlook Web Desk

BJP’s Smriti Irani Trails In Amethi

BJP’s Smriti Irani was trailing behind Congress’ Kishori Lal who has secured over 5 lakh votes in Amethi.

BJP’s K Annamali Trails In Coimbatore

DMK’s Ganapathy Rajkumar P who has secured over 2.75 lakh votes in Coimbatore leaving behind BJP's K Annamalai.

Omar Abdullah Concedes Defeat From Baramulla

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah conceded his defeat after Independent candidate Er Rashid secured a lead of over 4.60 lakh votes from Baramulla.

Mehbooba Mufti Concedes Defeat From Anantnag-Rajouri

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti has conceded his defeat from Anantnag Rajouri seat.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary Trails From Baharampur

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary trails behind former cricketer Yusuf Pathan who secured over 4.50lakh votes.

