Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Smriti Irani To Annamalai, Big Losers Of General Polls

Outlook Web Desk
BJP’s Smriti Irani was trailing behind Congress’ Kishori Lal who has secured over 5 lakh votes in Amethi.
DMK’s Ganapathy Rajkumar P who has secured over 2.75 lakh votes in Coimbatore leaving behind BJP's K Annamalai.
Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah conceded his defeat after Independent candidate Er Rashid secured a lead of over 4.60 lakh votes from Baramulla.
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti has conceded his defeat from Anantnag Rajouri seat.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary trails behind former cricketer Yusuf Pathan who secured over 4.50lakh votes.