When you think of Smriti Irani, it won’t be surprising that the first thing that would come to your mind would be her role as Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor’s superhit serial, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.’ Since then, till now, she has won numerous awards in television that recognize her acting prowess. After an eventful stint in television, she joined politics in 2011. But did you know that Smriti Irani had also tried her hands at modelling?
Back in 1998, when Smriti Irani was just 21 years old, she walked the ramp for Miss India. While she could not make it to the top nine, she managed to grab eyeballs. A video of her ramp walk from 1998 has gone viral and fans are in awe. The viral video shows Irani in an orange bodycon dress which she had complimented with a hat. She looks stunning as she walks the ramp with confidence in her eyes and her step.
Take a look at the viral video here.
Earlier in 2020, Ekta Kapoor had also shared this video when she had shared an appreciation post for Irani on her Instagram. In the video, the actor is seen saying, “I'm pursuing a degree in English literature and love adventure sports. India, being a cauldron of culture and religions, it is of great interest to me the people who govern it, therefore, it goes without saying that I'm very interested in politics.” Turns out, the actor had her eyes on politics since a young age.
Kapoor wrote, “Appreciation Post for my friend Smriti Irani who started off not winning Miss India but went on to become a household name. This is for people who think that success comes easy...it is tough, it is hard but it comes to all those who work hard. Smriti became a household name, today is a minister. Her whole persona has changed into a powerful yet humble politician.”
Smriti Irani’s journey from Miss India to politics is nothing short of inspiring.