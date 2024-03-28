Earlier in 2020, Ekta Kapoor had also shared this video when she had shared an appreciation post for Irani on her Instagram. In the video, the actor is seen saying, “I'm pursuing a degree in English literature and love adventure sports. India, being a cauldron of culture and religions, it is of great interest to me the people who govern it, therefore, it goes without saying that I'm very interested in politics.” Turns out, the actor had her eyes on politics since a young age.