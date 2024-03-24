Art & Entertainment

Vikrant Massey Reveals How Smriti Irani Had Recommended His Name For A Major Serial During The Early Days Of His Career

Vikrant Massey was recently awarded the Actor Of The Year at NDTV Indian Of The Year event. At the event, he recalled how Smriti Irani had recommended his name for a serial.

24 March 2024
Vikrant Massey, Smriti Irani Photo: Facebook
Following the OTT release of ‘12th Fail’, Vikrant Massey has been on the rise. The actor has swept up numerous awards for his role in the film and looks like the winning streak is not over yet. At the recent NDTV Indian Of The Year event, the actor was awarded the Actor Of The Year. In his speech, he recalled how Smriti Irani had once recommended his name for a show.

Vikrant Massey received the Actor Of The Year award from Union Minister and former actor, Smriti Irani. While receiving the award, he recalled how Smriti Irani had recommended his name for a television show during the initial days of his career. He also talked about how far ahead he has come in his career. He revealed, “Life comes a full circle. I remember days when I was trying to make ends meet by working in television. One day a boy came and told me Smriti Ma'am (Irani) wanted to meet me.”

He continued, “Smriti Ma'am told me that she watched my shows and I have the potential to do better. Later, I got an offer for a big show which was needed at that time. Days after getting the show, I came to know Smriti Ma'am recommended my name for the show.”

Before making it to films, the actor worked in some of the most popular serials on television, such as ‘Dhoom Machao Dhoom’, ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Dharam Veer’ and ‘Qubool Hai’ to name a few.

Vikrant Massey dedicated his award to ‘12th Fail’ director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, and also to the "honest and impartial officers." The actor will be next seen in ‘The Sabarmati Report.’

