Vikrant Massey received the Actor Of The Year award from Union Minister and former actor, Smriti Irani. While receiving the award, he recalled how Smriti Irani had recommended his name for a television show during the initial days of his career. He also talked about how far ahead he has come in his career. He revealed, “Life comes a full circle. I remember days when I was trying to make ends meet by working in television. One day a boy came and told me Smriti Ma'am (Irani) wanted to meet me.”