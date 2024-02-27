Vikrant Massey-Starrer ‘The Sabarmati Report’ A Tribute To 59 Who Were Killed In Godhra

The makers of Vikrant Massey-starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' on Tuesday announced that the film that pays homage to the 59 innocent people who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident 22 years ago, will be released on May 3, 2024.

'The Sabarmati Report' will bring a heart-wrenching story that narrates a story of events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.