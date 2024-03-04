In a conversation with GQ India, Vikrant Massey opened up about how he plans to raise Vardaan keeping the current social climate in mind. He said that he plans to take it one day at a time with his son. He revealed, “I’m going to take each day as it comes. I want to be nimble and think on my feet, so I can adapt. The pace at which the world is changing is faster than most of us can comprehend, so there’s no point in planning ahead. The priority is to ensure my baby is healthy, and apart from that, I’m just soaking it all in.”