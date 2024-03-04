Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in February 2022. Recently, the couple announced that they welcomed their first child, Vardaan. In a recent interview, the actor revealed how he plans to raise his son in the current social atmosphere.
In a conversation with GQ India, Vikrant Massey opened up about how he plans to raise Vardaan keeping the current social climate in mind. He said that he plans to take it one day at a time with his son. He revealed, “I’m going to take each day as it comes. I want to be nimble and think on my feet, so I can adapt. The pace at which the world is changing is faster than most of us can comprehend, so there’s no point in planning ahead. The priority is to ensure my baby is healthy, and apart from that, I’m just soaking it all in.”
The actor also opened up about how he feels embarking on this journey of being a father. He added, “It’s the best role of my life. A role that’s going to last a lifetime and the one I’m most looking forward to.”
Massey and Thakur met on the sets of ALT Balaji’s web show, ‘Broken But Beautiful.’ They started dating soon after they met and tied the knot in 2022. The couple is known for keeping their relationship away from the limelight. Last month, they took to Instagram to announce that they have welcomed a son. Sharing a few pictures, the couple had huge smiles on their faces as they held their child. Massey wrote, “Nothing short of a blessing…We named him VARDAAN!!!”