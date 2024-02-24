Sharing a photo of the family of three, the couple captioned it, “Nothing short of a blessing…We named him VARDAAN!!! (sic).” Out of the two photos shared, the first picture of them had Vikrant and Sheetal dressed alike in pink attire, both sporting smiles as they were looking at Vardaan in awe as he peacefully slept in his mother’s lap. In the second image, a charming toy with the boy’s name engraved on it was showcased.