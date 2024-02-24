Earlier this month, on February 7, actor Vikrant Massey and his wife, Sheetal Thakur became parents to a bonny boy. Now weeks later, on February 23, the couple jointly revealed the first photo of their son along with his name on their Instagram. They have chosen to name their new-born Vardaan.
Vardaan – a beautiful name, which means a blessing.
Sharing a photo of the family of three, the couple captioned it, “Nothing short of a blessing…We named him VARDAAN!!! (sic).” Out of the two photos shared, the first picture of them had Vikrant and Sheetal dressed alike in pink attire, both sporting smiles as they were looking at Vardaan in awe as he peacefully slept in his mother’s lap. In the second image, a charming toy with the boy’s name engraved on it was showcased.
Check out the adorable post here:
Earlier this month, the couple, who tied the knot in 2022, posted a personalized note on Instagram stating, “07.02.2024. For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal and Vikrant.” Numerous actors, including Bhumi Pednekar, Tahira Kashyap, Surbhi Jyoti, Manish Malhotra, and Sobhita Dhulipala, extended their congratulations in the comments section. The ‘Lootera’ actor had revealed in September 2023 that he and his wife were expecting their first child.
On the professional front, Vikrant was last seen in ‘12th Fail,’ which got him the recognition that he deserved, as well as immense love from audiences. Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film became a critical and commercial success and won many accolades, including Best Actor (Critics) for Massey at the Filmfare Awards, in which, he portrayed the real life character of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Vikrant has an array of projects in his kitty – ‘Yaar Jigri,’ ‘Sector 36,’ ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba,’ ‘TME,’ and ‘The Sabarmati Report.’