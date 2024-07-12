'Winning, Losing Happens': Rahul Gandhi's Appeal To Those Being 'Nasty' To Smriti Irani

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi took to microblogging platform X over "Derogatory language" towards Smriti Irani. Rahul Gandhi said, "Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter. Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength."