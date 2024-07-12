National

'Winning, Losing Happens': Rahul Gandhi's Appeal To Those Being 'Nasty' To Smriti Irani

BJP Smriti Irani, who had defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, lost this time from the same constituency to Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma with a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes.

X/@BJP4India | @bharatjodo
L: BJP leader Smriti Irani | R: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi Photo: X/@BJP4India | @bharatjodo
info_icon

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who had lost 2019 general elections from Amethi seat of Uttar Pradesh to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Smriti Irani, made an appeal to people to not be "nasty" towards the latter.

BJP Smriti Irani, who had defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, lost this time from the same constituency to Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma with a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, contested from two seats - Raebareli in UP and Wayanad in Kerala - and won from both. He later gave up the Wayanad seat, where he won for the second consecutive time, and retained the Raebareli seat.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi took to microblogging platform X over "Derogatory language" towards Smriti Irani. Rahul Gandhi said, "Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter. Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength."

Smriti Irani Vacates Official Bungalow

Smriti Irani was among four former Union ministers who vacated their official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, sources said on Thursday. A high-level meeting was held on the allotment of bungalows to new ministers, sources cited by news agency PTI said.

The directorate of estates under the Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry allots government bungalows to Union ministers. Union ministers are entitled to type VIII bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi.

Smriti Irani vacated her official bungalow at 28 Tughlak Crescent in Lutyens' Delhi earlier this week. "She [Smriti Irani] vacated her official residence earlier this week," an official said, adding that former ministers and MPs need to vacate their government accommodation within a month after a new government is formed.

Manohar Lal, whose ministry is mandated to allot bungalows to Union ministers, took oath as a Cabinet minister last month.

Officials said that since one month has completed after the new government's formation, the directorate of estates will be starting sending notices to the former ministers, asking them to vacate the government accommodation.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Colombo Strikers Positive Despite Loss To Jaffna Kings In Lanka Premier League 2024
  2. MLC 2024: Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar Star In Washington Freedom's Win Over Seattle Orcas
  3. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs San Francisco Unicorns, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Preview: Indian Young Guns To Aim For Another Victory To Seal The Series
  5. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Nellai Royal Kings, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: England Are On The 'Brink Of Making History', Says Gary Lineker
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: 'It Will Haunt Me Forever' - Declan Rice Using ENG's 2020 Final Defeat As Motivation
  3. Copa America 2024: Uruguay Players Defend Decision To Enter Crowd To Protect Families Amid Brawl
  4. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Preview: Kane ENG's GOAT And Must Start Final, Says Neville
  5. 'If Jurgen Klopp Is Available, No Others Need To Be Interviewed By US Soccer': Jim Curtin
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon Semi-Final Preview: Alcaraz To Face Medvedev, Djokovic Meets Musetti
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova Pays Emotional Tribute To Novotna Following Semi-Final Triumph
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Reveals She Was In 'So Much Pain' After Marathon Semi-final Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kejriwal To Decide On Continuing As Delhi CM; Legal Questions Referred To Larger Bench | What Did SC Say
  2. Breaking News LIVE: Anant Ambani Leaves From Antilia To Marry Radhika Merchant; John Cena In Mumbai
  3. 'Headline Grabbing Exercise': Congress Reacts To Centre's 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' Announcement
  4. Day In Pics: July 12, 2024
  5. Delhi: Residents Of JJ Colony In Bawana End Up In Knee-Deep Water After Canal Breach
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Update Today, July 12 : Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
  2. Sonakshi Sinha Keen On Doing Big And Important Roles; Says She's Done Doing 'Two Songs And Four Scenes In A Film'
  3. A Roundup Of All The Outfits Radhika Merchant Wore For Her Pre-Wedding Festivities
  4. 'Are You Sure?!' Trailer: BTS' Jimin And Jungkook Embark On A Spontaneous Journey In This Travel Series
  5. Akshay Kumar Reportedly Tests Covid-19 Positive, To Skip Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding
US News
  1. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
  2. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
  3. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  4. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  5. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day
World News
  1. Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ Loses Trust Vote, KP Sharma Oli Set Succeed
  2. London: Suspect In Murder Of BBC Presenter's Family Arrested; Was Ex-BF Of A Victim, Claim Reports
  3. Teenager Arrested After UK Gurdwara Attack With ‘Bladed Weapon’
  4. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
  5. Closest Black Hole To Earth Discovered? NASA’s Hubble Makes Surprising Find
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wimbledon Men's Singles Semis Lined Up; Kenya Batting First Against Nigeria
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News LIVE: Anant Ambani Leaves From Antilia To Marry Radhika Merchant; John Cena In Mumbai
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report