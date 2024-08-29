'White Tee In Parliament, Calculated Moves': Smriti Irani Talks Of Rahul Gandhi's 'Changed Politics'

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani has taken note of her loss at Amethi and at the same time, has assessed a "Changed" Rahul Gandhi.
In a recent podcast appearance, now gone viral, Irani stated that she believes the Congress leader has "tasted success" and is now engaging in "changed politics".
"When he talks about caste, when he wears a white T-shirt in Parliament, he's aware of what kind of message it sends to the youth," said Irani.
The former Union Minister further stated that Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family make "calculated moves" to appeal to specific demographics.
"So we shouldn't be under the misconception about his actions – whether you find them good, bad, or childish – they are a different kind of politics," she added.
Irani also brought up some of Gandhi's "unsuccessful" tactics such as temple visits and "soft Hindutva" approach.
"Rahul Gandhi did not get any traction from his temple visits. It became the butt of jokes. Some people found it deceitful. So when this strategy did not work, they switched to caste issues to gain traction,” she said.
On Amethi Loss
In the 2024 polls, Irani lost the Amethi seat to Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma. Not bothered by her loss, the former Union Minister said - ". Even BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost elections. Only Narendra Modi has not been defeated so far. I have also lost elections before, when I contested in 2004 from Chandni Chowk and in 2014."
"Elections will come and go. My real win is that 1 lakh families are living in their own homes now, 80,000 homes are now getting electricity and two lakh families received gas cylinders for the first time," she added.