National

'White Tee In Parliament, Calculated Moves': Smriti Irani Talks Of Rahul Gandhi's 'Changed Politics'

In a recent podcast appearance, now gone viral, Irani stated that she believes the Congress leader has "tasted success" and is now engaging in "changed politics".

smriti irani rahul gandhi
L: BJP leader Smriti Irani | R: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi Photo: X/@BJP4India | @bharatjodo
info_icon

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani has taken note of her loss at Amethi and at the same time, has assessed a "Changed" Rahul Gandhi.

In a recent podcast appearance, now gone viral, Irani stated that she believes the Congress leader has "tasted success" and is now engaging in "changed politics".

"When he talks about caste, when he wears a white T-shirt in Parliament, he's aware of what kind of message it sends to the youth," said Irani.

The former Union Minister further stated that Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family make "calculated moves" to appeal to specific demographics.

"So we shouldn't be under the misconception about his actions – whether you find them good, bad, or childish – they are a different kind of politics," she added.

Irani also brought up some of Gandhi's "unsuccessful" tactics such as temple visits and "soft Hindutva" approach.

"Rahul Gandhi did not get any traction from his temple visits. It became the butt of jokes. Some people found it deceitful. So when this strategy did not work, they switched to caste issues to gain traction,” she said.

On Amethi Loss

In the 2024 polls, Irani lost the Amethi seat to Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma. Not bothered by her loss, the former Union Minister said - ". Even BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost elections. Only Narendra Modi has not been defeated so far. I have also lost elections before, when I contested in 2004 from Chandni Chowk and in 2014."

"Elections will come and go. My real win is that 1 lakh families are living in their own homes now, 80,000 homes are now getting electricity and two lakh families received gas cylinders for the first time," she added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jacob Oram: Former All-Rounder Appointed New Zealand Bowling Coach Ahead Of India Series
  2. Radha Yadav Rescued By NDRF Amid Gujarat Rains, India Cricketer Shares Harrowing Experience
  3. West Indies' Shannon Gabriel Announces Retirement From International Cricket
  4. Karun Nair Not Looking Far Into Future, Focuses On Career Relaunch After Struggles
  5. IPL 2025: KL Rahul's Future At LSG Remains Uncertain, Sanjiv Goenka Praises Him as 'Integral'
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Ankle Injury Update: The Copa America Star Is Back, Training With Inter Miami
  2. UEFA Champions League: Arch-Rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade Secure Spots - Check Seedings
  3. Juan Izquierdo: Fans Pay Respect To Uruguayan Defender - In Pics
  4. Newcastle Vs Nottingham, EFL Cup: The Magpies Advance With Shootout Win - Check Third Round Draw
  5. EFL Cup: AFC Wimbledon Rewarded With Newcastle Tie After Stunning Ipswich
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  2. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  3. US Open: Djokovic Grinds Through As Djere Retires Injured
  4. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
  5. US Open: Djokovic Advances To Third Round After Laslo Djere Retires Injured - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'White Tee In Parliament, Calculated Moves': Smriti Irani Talks Of Rahul Gandhi's 'Changed Politics'
  2. Weather Today LIVE: Over 26 Dead In Gujarat Floods, Portion Of Bridge Washed Away In Jamnagar
  3. BSF Lodges Protest Over Display Of Kashmiri Separatist Geelani's Photo On Pak Side At Attari-Wagah Border
  4. Delhi: DTC Bus Goes Up In Flames At Jagatpuri, All Passengers Rescued
  5. Day After 'FIR' Remark, Mamata Says Wasn't Threatening Doctors Protesting Over Kolkata Rape Case
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  2. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  3. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  5. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
US News
  1. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  2. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  3. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  4. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
  5. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
World News
  1. ISIS Terror Attack At Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts Thwarted With Help Of CIA Intel: Report
  2. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  3. Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Parts Of India
  4. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  5. Key Aide Of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Warned Of 'Threat To Life' By Canadian Police, Claims Panun
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Today LIVE: Over 26 Dead In Gujarat Floods, Portion Of Bridge Washed Away In Jamnagar
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign