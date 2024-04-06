'Hugging In Delhi, Begging In Kerala': Smriti Irani Slams Congress Over Its Situation In The Southern State

Taking a strong jibe at Congress over its situation in the southern state of Kerala, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani said that on one side, the Left parties are asking Rahul Gandhi to go to Uttar Pradesh and contest from there, while on the other side, the same party members are embracing Gandhi during the meeting of the INDIA bloc.
What all did Smriti Irani say?
In Bengaluru, while interacting with businessmen, Irani said, "The condition of the opposition is that they are fighting in Wayanad. Left parties are saying, Why does Rahul Gandhi not go to Uttar Pradesh and contest. But when the same Left goes to Delhi for an INDI Alliance meeting, they hug Rahul Gandhi."
Advertisement
Taking a swipe at the grand old party, Irani added, "Yesterday I said in Kerala, 'Delhi mein hugging, Kerala mein begging.' The situation through which the Congress is going in Karnataka is, 'Delhi mein hugging, Kerala mein begging, Karnataka mein thugging."
Besides launching verbal attack on Congress, Smriti Irani, who is also a former actress, requested women to cast their votes in huge numbers and said that casting votes is not a game of any TV serial; instead, it's a heavy responsibility.
"I request all the women that if we want everyone to take women seriously in politics, then we have to pay attention to important political issues. 'Saas-Bahu' serials are very far from the realities of life. Women who understand this can have a successful social and political life. The Gandhi family looted the country by clicking pictures and smiling. Casting your vote is a heavy responsibility, it is not a game of any TV serial," the Union Minister said.
Advertisement
Left Party fielded Annie Raja from Wayanad
Despite being partners in the Oppositionn INDIA bloc, both the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Congres have fielded their strongest candidates against each other. CPI fielded Annie Raja against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad who on Wednesday filed her nomination for Lok Sabha elections.
Kerala, one of the few states where the Congress still has a strong presence, sends 20 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi won from Wayanad with a huge margin of over 4.31 lakh votes; the highest margin in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Kerala.