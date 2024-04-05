'Remember Who Won That Election...': Rahul Gandhi Reminds Of BJP's 2004 'India Shining' Campaign

Congress leader said: “This election is about those who are trying to destroy the Constitution and the democracy in the country versus those who are trying to protect the Constitution and democracy. We do believe that it is very important, once this fight is won, that we look after the interest of the vast majority of the people; that India is not run for two or three large businesses, that it is run for the vast majority of the people; that we are not a nation of monopolies but a nation where there is fair competition among businesses. This election is a fundamentally different election.”