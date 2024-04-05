Elections 2024 LIVE: AAP Complains To EC Against BJP Over Kejriwal's 'Objectionable Posters'; Congress Manifesto Out Today

NCW, Haryana Women's Commission Issue Notice To Surjewala Over Remarks On Hema Malini
The National Commission For Women and Haryana State Commission for Women on Thursday issued a notice to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala for allegedly making "indecent" remarks against actor and BJP leader Hema Malini.
BJP IT department head Amit Malviya had shared an undated video on X in which the Congress general secretary is purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician and two-time Mathura MP while attacking the ruling party.
However on Thursday, Surjewala alleged that the BJP's IT Cell has developed a habit of distorting facts and spreading lies and added that he neither intended to insult Hema Malini nor hurt anyone.
Lok Sabha Elections: EC's Flying Squad Checks EPS's Vehcile
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's vehicle was checked by the Election Commission's flying squad on Thursday.
All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.
Lok Sabha Elections: All 48 Seats In Maharashtra Belong To MVA, Says Sanjay Raut
On the seat distribution in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that all 48 seats in Maharashtra belong to MVA and not particularly to Shiv Sena (UBT) or Congress.
"All the 48 seats in Maharashtra belong to Maha Vikas Aghadi and not particularly to Shiv Sena (UBT) or Congress. Shiv Sena (UBT) has a clear vision of winning all the seats (of MVA). Some people could be furious about Shiv Sena having Sangli seat... Amravati and Kolhapur were our seats, but we explained to our workers... If some Congress people are furious in Sangli, then it is the responsibility of top leadership to explain them...We will try our best to win Sangli's seat," Sanjay Raut said.
Lok Sabha Elections: AAP Claims BJP Putting Objectionable Kejriwal Posters, Complains To EC
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has complained to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been putting up objectionable posters with Arvind Kejriwal's photo.
AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail as part of his judicial custody till April 15 in connection with the money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Kejriwal in the case on March 21.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Postal Voting Begins In Tamil Nadu
Postal voting by senior citizens and persons with disability has begun in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full List Of BJP Candidates
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced names of 419 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, voting for will take place in seven phases from April 19 till June 1.
Among the key leaders of the BJP, whose government is currently at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been fielded from Varanasi, the seat he currently represents in the Lower House of the Parliament. Meanwhile, the BJP has also fielded actors Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil and Rekha Patra, reportedly a Sandeshkhali 'victim'.
'Have You Taken Sleeping Pills?': Congress Slams PM Modi Over India-China Standoff
Launching a scathing attack on Prime inister Narendra Modi over his indifference in the matter of India-China border relations, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused him of 'sleeping after taking opium' at a time when China was 'entering' into Indian territory.
The Congress supremo's remarks came days after China further renamed thirty places along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.
What all did Kharge say?
Duing his election rally in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, Kharge said, "Modi says 'I have a 56-inch chest, I will not be scared'. If you are not afraid, then why have you left a large part of our land for China? They are coming inside and you are sleeping. Have you taken sleeping pills? Have they taken opium from the fields of Rajasthan... and fed you?" READ MORE
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Home Voting Begins In Meghalaya
Home voting for the Lok Sabha elections began in Meghalaya from North Garo Hills district on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari said. The process will continue in the district till April 8, he said.
A total of 6,106 electors have been registered for home voting across the state, with 3,424 such voters in 36 assembly segments of Shillong Lok Sabha seat, and the remaining 2,682 in 14 assembly segments under Tura Lok Sabha constituency, Tiwari said.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken this initiative of inclusive elections and a similar exercise was successfully conducted during the assembly elections last year, Tiwari added.
Lok Sabha Polls: Home Voting For Rajasthan Begins Today
Home voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Rajasthan will from today. More than 58,000 voters in Rajasthan have opted for home voting, of which 35,542 people are registered for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.
The home voting facility is available for senior citizens above 85 years of age and voters with over 40 per cent disability.
Lok Sabha Elections: Know Which Phase Your Constituency Will Vote In
While voting for Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will take place on April 19, polling for Phases 2 to 7 will take place on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
A total of 102 constituencies from 21 states/UTs will vote in Phase 1, while 89 constituencies from 14 states/UTs will vote in the second phase. The third phase includes 94 constituencies from 12 states/UTs, 96 constituencies from 10 states/UTs will vote in the fourth phase, 49 constituencies from eight states/UTs in fifth, 57 constituencies from seven state/UTs in the sixth and 57 constituencies from eight states/UTs will vote in the last phase on June 1.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress To Release Manifesto Today
The Congress party will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 today, with its focus on the five 'pillars of justice'. The manifesto would be released by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
In its manifesto, the Congress said it will lay emphasis on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
In a first, the Congress will also promise the youths the 'right to employment' as part of its poll manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and is mulling to propose stringent punishment for those responsible for paper leaks in examinations.
