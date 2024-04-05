Elections

Elections 2024 LIVE: AAP Complains To EC Against BJP Over Kejriwal's 'Objectionable Posters'; Congress Manifesto Out Today

Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress party is set to launch its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 today, to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In its manifesto, the Congress said it will lay emphasis on ‘Paanch Nyay’ or five pillars of justice, including ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’ as well as the guarantees made by the party to the people as part of its poll promises for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In other news, home voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan is set to start on Friday, with over than 58,000 voters in the state having opted for the facility.