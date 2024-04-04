'Have You Taken Sleeping Pills?': Congress Slams PM Modi Over India-China Standoff|Details

What all did Kharge say?

Duing his election rally in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, Kharge said, "Modi says 'I have a 56-inch chest, I will not be scared'. If you are not afraid, then why have you left a large part of our land for China? They are coming inside and you are sleeping. Have you taken sleeping pills? Have they taken opium from the fields of Rajasthan... and fed you?"