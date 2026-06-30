Wrongdoers Will Face Consequences in Sabarimala Gold Loss Probe: Chennithala

P
PTI
Published at:

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday asserted that wrongdoers will have to face the consequences in the alleged Sabarimala gold loss case

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala
Wrongdoers Will Face Consequences in Sabarimala Gold Loss Probe: Chennithala Photo: @IndianNationalCongress/Yt via PTI

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday asserted that wrongdoers will have to face the consequences in the alleged Sabarimala gold loss case, while maintaining that the SIT probe into it was "not politically motivated".

The Kerala High Court has constituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT), and the investigation is proceeding under its supervision, he told reporters here.

"The government has no role in the probe. Since assuming office as Home Minister, I have neither contacted them (SIT personnel) nor issued any instruction regarding the investigation," Chennithala said.

Maintaining that the investigation should be allowed to proceed independently, the minister said, "those who have done wrong will have to face the consequences".

His remarks came a day after the High Court permitted the SIT probing the alleged Sabarimala gold loss to register a fresh criminal case after it reported that evidence had emerged against former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prashanth in connection with the 2025 replating of the temple's Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols.

The SIT was constituted on the directions of the High Court to investigate two cases relating to the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the gold-plated doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum), which were removed and taken to Chennai for replating in 2019. 

Related Content
Ram Temple Donation Row: SC Refuses Urgent Hearing on Plea Seeking Fair Probe - null
Lucknow Fire: CM Cancels Tuesday Programmes, 4 Arrested; SIT Probe Ordered - null
Plea in SC Seeks FIR, CBI-Led Probe into Alleged Embezzlement of Funds at Ayodhya's Ram Temple - null
Security personnel keep vigil during a protest by members of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) Kerala wing, demanding a CBI investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss case, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories