Wrongdoers Will Face Consequences in Sabarimala Gold Loss Probe: Chennithala

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday asserted that wrongdoers will have to face the consequences in the alleged Sabarimala gold loss case, while maintaining that the SIT probe into it was "not politically motivated".
The Kerala High Court has constituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT), and the investigation is proceeding under its supervision, he told reporters here.
"The government has no role in the probe. Since assuming office as Home Minister, I have neither contacted them (SIT personnel) nor issued any instruction regarding the investigation," Chennithala said.
Maintaining that the investigation should be allowed to proceed independently, the minister said, "those who have done wrong will have to face the consequences".
His remarks came a day after the High Court permitted the SIT probing the alleged Sabarimala gold loss to register a fresh criminal case after it reported that evidence had emerged against former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prashanth in connection with the 2025 replating of the temple's Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols.
The SIT was constituted on the directions of the High Court to investigate two cases relating to the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the gold-plated doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum), which were removed and taken to Chennai for replating in 2019.