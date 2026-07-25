How Jadumani Singh Mandengbam Overcame Weight-Cut Struggles To Outclass Home Favourite Aaron Cullen

India's Jadumani Singh beat home favourite Aaron Cullen by unanimous decision in the men's 55kg boxing event to reach the Commonwealth Games pre-quarterfinals. Competing without the burden of a 10 kg weight cut, he dominated the bout with superior technique

India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (blue) is declared the winner over Scotland's Aaron Cullen after their men's 55kg Round of 32 boxing bout at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow. Jadumani won the contest by a 5-0 unanimous decision to advance to the Round of 16. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary