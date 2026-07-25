India at commonwealth games 2026 tapan mohanty yogeshwar singh reach mens all around final artistic gymnastics

India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Tapan And Yogeshwar Reach Men's All-Around Final In Artistic Gymnastics

P PTI Published at: 25 July 2026 9:25 am

India's Tapan Mohanty and Yogeshwar Singh qualified for the men's all-around final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after finishing 17th and 18th, respectively. India also finished seventh in the men's team event, while Swathish Kaitheri Puthalath and Yogeshwar Singh were named second reserves for the rings and vault finals

P PTI Published at: 25 July 2026 9:25 am

India's Tapan Mohanty competes at the Floor Exercise during men's team final and individual qualification of Artistic Gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)