India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Tapan And Yogeshwar Reach Men's All-Around Final In Artistic Gymnastics

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India's Tapan Mohanty and Yogeshwar Singh qualified for the men's all-around final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after finishing 17th and 18th, respectively. India also finished seventh in the men's team event, while Swathish Kaitheri Puthalath and Yogeshwar Singh were named second reserves for the rings and vault finals

India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Tapan Mohanty Yogeshwar Singh Mens All-Around Final Gymnastics
India's Tapan Mohanty competes at the Floor Exercise during men's team final and individual qualification of Artistic Gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Summary of this article

  • Tapan Mohanty and Yogeshwar Singh qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2026 men's all-around final after finishing 17th and 18th, respectively

  • Swathish Kaitheri Puthalath was named second reserve for the rings final, while Yogeshwar Singh earned the same status in the vault

  • India finished seventh in the men's team event with 208.550 points, as Canada won gold ahead of England and Australia

India's Tapan Mohanty and Yogeshwar Singh qualified for the men's all-around final after finishing 17th and 18th respectively in the artistic gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Mohanty totalled 71.700 points, while Yogeshwar was close behind at 71.400. Both secured berths in the 24-man all-around final, subject to the two-per-country qualification rule.

In the apparatus events, Swathish Kaitheri Puthalath was named second reserve for the rings final after scoring 12.450, while Yogeshwar was also second reserve in the vault with 12.600.

India finished seventh in the men's team competition with a cumulative score of 208.550, trailing champions Canada by 32.850 points. Canada won the gold with 241.400, while England (238.250) and Australia (235.650) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

India had topped the team standings with 208.550 points after the completion of Subdivision 2. However, Canada, England and Australia overtook them during Subdivision 3, pushing the Indian team down to seventh in the final standings.

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