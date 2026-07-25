PSA Singapore Squash 2026: Om Semwal, Sandhesh Ravikumar and Rathika Seelan Fail To Enter Semi-Finals

P PTI Published at: 25 July 2026 11:24 am

Om Semwal, Sandhesh Ravikumar and Rathika Seelan bowed out of the PSA Singapore Challenger squash with defeats in the quarterfinals

P PTI Published at: 25 July 2026 11:24 am

In women's singles, third seed Rathika went down to sixth seed Yu Jie Chen, the Malaysian winning 11-7 12-10 9-11 11-0. Photo: IspSquash/X

Summary of this article Om Semwal, Sandhesh Ravikumar and Rathika Seelan bowed out of the PSA Singapore Challenger squash with defeats in the quarterfinals.

In men's singles, fourth seed Semwal lost to eighth seed James Peach, the Briton, Ravikumar lost to South Korean third seed Jeongmin Ryu.

In women's singles, third seed Rathika went down to sixth seed Yu Jie Chen, the Malaysian. Om Semwal, Sandhesh Ravikumar and Rathika Seelan bowed out of the PSA Singapore Challenger squash with defeats in the quarterfinals. In men's singles, fourth seed Semwal lost to eighth seed James Peach, the Briton winning 7-11 11-6 7-11 11-9 11-7, while Ravikumar lost to South Korean third seed Jeongmin Ryu 9-11 11-5 7-11 9-11. In women's singles, third seed Rathika went down to sixth seed Yu Jie Chen, the Malaysian winning 11-7 12-10 9-11 11-0.

Tags Sports

Squash

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