PSA Singapore Squash 2026: Om Semwal, Sandhesh Ravikumar and Rathika Seelan Fail To Enter Semi-Finals

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Om Semwal, Sandhesh Ravikumar and Rathika Seelan bowed out of the PSA Singapore Challenger squash with defeats in the quarterfinals

PSA Singapore Challenger Squash Quarter-Finals
In women's singles, third seed Rathika went down to sixth seed Yu Jie Chen, the Malaysian winning 11-7 12-10 9-11 11-0. Photo: IspSquash/X
Summary of this article

  • Om Semwal, Sandhesh Ravikumar and Rathika Seelan bowed out of the PSA Singapore Challenger squash with defeats in the quarterfinals.

  • In men's singles, fourth seed Semwal lost to eighth seed James Peach, the Briton, Ravikumar lost to South Korean third seed Jeongmin Ryu.

  • In women's singles, third seed Rathika went down to sixth seed Yu Jie Chen, the Malaysian.

Om Semwal, Sandhesh Ravikumar and Rathika Seelan bowed out of the PSA Singapore Challenger squash with defeats in the quarterfinals.

In men's singles, fourth seed Semwal lost to eighth seed James Peach, the Briton winning 7-11 11-6 7-11 11-9 11-7, while Ravikumar lost to South Korean third seed Jeongmin Ryu 9-11 11-5 7-11 9-11.

In women's singles, third seed Rathika went down to sixth seed Yu Jie Chen, the Malaysian winning 11-7 12-10 9-11 11-0.

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