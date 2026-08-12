Delhi HC Seeks Clarity From Meta On Access To Copyright Protection Tool

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Updated on:
Published at:

Court seeks transparency in Meta’s rights-management system after a creator alleged repeated access denials and misuse of copyright claims against his content

Delhi HC
Delhi High Court Photo: File photo
Summary of this article

  • Delhi HC asks Meta to clarify its rules for granting creators access to copyright management tools.

  • Creator Mohit Kumar alleged unauthorised users falsely claimed ownership of his original videos.

  • Court flagged loopholes in Meta’s system and scheduled the next hearing for September 24.

The Delhi High Court directed Meta to clarify the guidelines for granting access to the platform's copyright management utility on Facebook and Instagram. 

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued the directive during a hearing for content creator Mohit Kumar. The creator approached the court after unauthorised individuals downloaded his videos and used the Meta Rights Tool to claim ownership of his original work. Kumar said he could not claim copyright over the videos himself because Meta had not granted him access to the tool, as Hindustan Times reported.

Justice Bhambhani criticised the platform's restrictive policy.

"Why does everybody not have access to it then? It is like giving the key to the robber and not to the owner of the house." Justice Bhambhani said.

An Air India Airbus A320neo, the same model of aircraft as involved in the incident - Krish Aarush, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Turbulence: Pilot-In-Command Tests Positive For Marijuana After 300-Foot Altitude Drop

By Outlook News Desk

Arbitrary Access Denials

Petitioner Mohit Kumar operates as an Indian e-commerce and artificial intelligence business coach under the handle 'Rise with Mohit'. He said his applications to use the rights tool were rejected three times without clear reasons, whereas individuals with only a few hundred followers appeared to have secured access.

Related Content
Sushil Kumar's Olympic Dreams In Jeopardy As Jitender Kumar Wins Trials For Asian Wrestling Championship - File
Outlook Explains | Meta Lost A $567 Million Child Safety Case. Is Meta's Safe Harbour Beginning To Crack? - null
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari - PTI
Nitin Gadkari Can Sue Meta And X Over AI Deepfakes - PTI

Fraudulent users exploited the Meta Rights Tool to claim copyright over Kumar's original videos. The petitioner argued that these fake strikes could result in a genuine creator's account being taken down overnight, wiping out years of work, monetisation, brand collaborations and business opportunities.

Meta's counsel informed the bench that the false copyright strikes targeting Kumar were completely reversed. The company confirmed that his removed content was successfully reinstated.

Outlook Explains | Meta Lost A $567 Million Child Safety Case. Is Meta's Safe Harbour Beginning To Crack? - null
Outlook Explains | Meta Lost A $567 Million Child Safety Case. Is Meta's Safe Harbour Beginning To Crack?

By Outlook News Desk

Systemic Loopholes Under Review

The court officially issued summons to Meta and scheduled the next hearing for September 24. The bench stated that similar issues currently impact numerous digital creators, warranting closer scrutiny.

"There are some chinks in the armour, some loopholes have been noticed. We better sort it out." Justice Bhambhani said.

The court is also examining a separate petition by Saurabh Maurya on September 24. Maurya's Instagram account was suspended following a copyright strike that was subsequently found to be false. That specific hearing will address whether social media platforms hold the authority to ban user profiles based exclusively on copyright infringement claims.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories