Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

Summary of this article
Investigators said a car bearing a fake number plate intercepted Chandranath Rath’s vehicle before gunmen shot him multiple times
Doctors said Rath suffered fatal bullet injuries to the chest and abdomen, including one that pierced his heart
Police formed an SIT to probe the killing, while BJP and All India Trinamool Congress sought strict action against those responsible
Investigators have discovered that the car of Chandranath Rath, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, who was shot dead in Madhyamgram on Wednesday night, was blocked by a vehicle with a fake number plate, after which a gang of assailants riding motorcycles shot him thrice.
The murder happened at approximately 10.30 p.m. Attackers on motorcycles stopped the victim's automobile close to Doltala in Madhyamgram and followed it. Rath's car was allegedly forced to halt in the middle of the road by the vehicle with the fake license plate. The victim's car was then hit by at least four bullets from the attackers.
The car's occupants fled on motorcycles after abandoning the vehicle with the fake license plate.
A doctor at the hospital told PTI that the victim was brought dead with bullet injuries to his chest, including one to his heart.
"The victim was brought dead with two bullet injuries on his chest, which pierced his heart, while another bullet struck his abdominal area. There was no opportunity to resuscitate him," the doctor said.
Reacting to the death after visiting the victim's family, Adhikari said, "If he were not my aide or I did not defeat Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, maybe they would not have targeted Rath." He added, "His crime was being my personal assistant."
The TMC has also condemned the attack. Posting on their official X handle, they wrote, "We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay."
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the murder, and forensics have visited the site of the killing in Madhyamgram.