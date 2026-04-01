BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

Summary of this article
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's PA and long-time associate Chandranath Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram.
Assailants riding a motorcycle intercepted his vehicle and opened fire, before fleeing the scene.
This comes amid political developments and episodes of violence across the state
Two days following BJP's emphatic win in West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's PA and long-time associate Chandranath Rath was shot dead at Madhyamgram in the North 24 Paraganas district.
According to sources, Rath was shot from close range in his car and suffered fatal injuries to his chest and head. Assailants riding a motorcycle intercepted his vehicle and opened fire, before fleeing the scene. Rushed to a nearby private hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival. Sources further reveal that the suspects followed his car and opened fire when it slowed down.
News of the incident spread quickly, prompting the deployment of a large police contingent in the area amid rising tension. Adhikari reached the hospital following the incident.
BJP leaders have condemned the attack, with many blaming the TMC. "He worked intensely at Bhabanipur where Suvendu Adhikari made a historic win against Mamata Banerjee. Now join the dots. This is why I always maintain - TMC is a party of looters and killers and the most vindictive party. Because Suvendu's PA worked so intensely, TMC targeted him out of rage, frustration and anger," BJP leader Keya Ghosh told ANI.
"We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force," the AITC official handle posted.
This comes amid political developments and episodes of violence across the state. BJP leadership announced that the new Chief Minister is to be sworn in on May 9. Efforts are underway to identify the assailants and ascertain the motive behind the attack.
Further details are awaited.